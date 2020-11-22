IND v AUS 2020: Deepak Chahar shows off guitar skills by playing famous Shah Rukh Khan song [Watch]

Indian medium pacer Deepak Chahar is currently under quarantine along with the rest of the national team in Sydney.

The Indian cricket team players are trying their hand at different activities to keep themselves fresh during the isolation period, and Chahar refreshed his guitar skills by playing a famous Shahrukh Khan song.

The Chennai Super Kings bowler shared a video on his Instagram account, where he played the famous melody of the song Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam from Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's hit movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

The clip has gone viral on social media as it has already gained almost 250,000 views and over a thousand comments. Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar also praised his efforts by dropping an emoji in the comments box.

KL Rahul had recently shared a video where the entire Indian squad was working out together, while skipper Virat Kohli also fueled himself up at the gym.

Deepak Chahar will be essential to India's success in the T20I series

Deepak Chahar, who holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20I history, will have the responsibility of troubling the Aussies in the game's shortest format.

Sources have hinted that the team management is likely to rotate Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to keep them fresh for the ICC World Test Championship series.

Thus, Deepak Chahar will have the onus of performing well in the T20Is. A brilliant performance against Australia could cement the CSK player's spot in India's ICC T20 World Cup squad.

Advertisement

So far, the 28-year-old has scalped 17 wickets in 10 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.

Chahar had tested positive for COVID-19 before IPL 2020. However, he recovered quickly and played all 14 matches for CSK, picking up 12 wickets at a strike rate of 26. It will be interesting to see how he performs in Australian conditions.