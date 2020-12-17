IND v AUS 2020: 'If the lower-order bats well, we can even reach 350,' states Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara believes that if the Men in Blue's lower-order can contribute some crucial runs, the side could even reach the 350-run mark.

India opted to bat first in the pink ball Test at Adelaide and at 188-3, were looking good to post a huge total.

However, a misunderstanding between Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli resulted in the latter getting run-out. This completely changed the course of the game as the Men in Blue slumped to 233-6 by the end of day one.

Pujara agreed that the wickets of Kohli and Rahane gave the Aussies a slight edge in the day's proceedings.

However, the 32-year-old backed Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha to have a good partnership with the bat. He expects the Indian tail to add a few valuable runs too, taking the side closer to a total of 350.

Cheteshwar Pujara is confident that the game still hangs in the balance, despite the flurry of wickets towards the end of day one.

"I still feel that we are just six down. Ash (Ashwin) can bat, Wriddhi (Saha) can bat. Even our lower-order will try and contribute as many runs as possible. So we still have a very good chance of getting close to 275-300. If the lower-order bats well, you never know we can get 350 also," Cheteshwar Pujara said in a video conference after the end of day's play.

There will be something in the pitch for the fast bowlers throughout the match: Cheteshwar Pujara

Chetshwar Pujara believes Indian bowlers will be as effective on this pitch as the Aussie bowlers

The Australian bowlers made life difficult for the Indian batsmen early on in their innings. But batting seemed to get easier as the day progressed.

Advertisement

However, Cheteshwar Pujara recalled the first Test of India's 2018-19 tour Down Under at Adelaide. He believes the Indian fast bowlers will get similar help in the pink ball Test to what they had got in that particular game.

"I feel there will be something for the fast bowlers throughout this match. I felt when we played our Test match in 2018, there was enough in it for the fast bowlers for the first three-four days. But with pink ball, it is still difficult to judge anything at this stage. As we get into Day Two, we will have a better idea of how the pitch is behaving," Cheteshwar Pujara asserted.

The Men in Blue will be hoping to add crucial runs towards the back end of their innings, especially with both Ashwin and Saha looking good in their brief stay so far.

The Aussies, on the other hand, will try to wrap up the Indian innings as soon as possible.