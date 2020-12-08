IND v AUS 2020: Indian cricket team reveal new Test jersey

2020 has been a rough year for almost every human on earth. The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the sporting world, including the Indian cricket team and the sport in general.

The financial situation of all companies is not the same as it was before. Therefore, to generate more revenue from sponsorship, the ICC has allowed teams to have giant sponsor logos on their jerseys. The Indian cricket team has subsequently altered its Test jersey a bit because of the new rule.

Previously, the central sponsor's logo was found on the top right side of the jersey. However, to allow more visibility to the advertising brand, the logo is now in the middle of the shirt. The India A team is currently playing a practice match against Australia A, where the Test kit's new design has been on display.

Educational firm BYJU's is India's principal sponsor, while MPL recently replaced Nike as the kit designers. Both sponsors have gained more visibility on the Indian cricket team's Test jersey, thanks to the new rule.

Photos of Indian cricket team's altered Test jersey

The Indian cricket team has not had a headshots session with the new Test jersey yet. But, as mentioned earlier, the India A players donned the new kit for the practice match against Australia A.

The BCCI has shared some pictures from the practice game on the Indian cricket team's official Instagram handle over the last two days.

Speaking of the ongoing practice match between Australia A and India A, the Australian team has dominated the visitors. Captain Ajinkya Rahane's century took India A to 247/9 in the first innings. In reply, Cameron Green hit a hundred to guide Australia A to 306/9.

Mark Steketee's five-wicket haul has reduced India A to 147/9 in the 2nd innings. You can follow the live score of the match here.