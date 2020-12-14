IND v AUS 2020: 'It depends on the captain and the game situation' - Hanuma Vihari on number of overs he can bowl in a Test

Apart from scoring an impressive hundred in the second innings of the pink-ball practice match at Sydney, Hanuma Vihari also secured a wicket with his off-spin.

The part-time spinner dismissed the well-set Alex Carey with a tossed up delivery. The wicket ended a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket between Carey (58) and Ben McDermott, who proceeded to complete a hundred.

🎤 INTERVIEW 🎤: "This 💯 has been a confidence booster for me." 🔝🔥



Watch @RishabhPant17 reflect on his & #TeamIndia's performance in the pink-ball tour game against Australia A - by @Moulinparikh



Full interview 📽️👉 https://t.co/kwfLCMuHDp pic.twitter.com/Owme4y1qhx — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2020

Speaking about his bowling after the match, the 27-year-old said he can do a decent job bowling to a plan. Hanuma Vihari stated:

"Today (Sunday) Ajinkya asked me to bowl to a plan and I was happy doing it. Getting the wicket was a bonus and happy with that."

Asked how many overs in a day he is comfortable bowling, Hanuma Vihari added:

"As far as number of overs are concerned, it depends on the captain as to how many overs he wants from me. It also depends on the game situation. Whether its first innings or second innings."

Having been dismissed for 15 in the first innings of the practice match at Sydney, Hanuma Vihari made amends with a hard-fought hundred in the second innings.

The middle-order batsman remained unbeaten on 104 from 194 balls, hitting 13 fours. He featured in an unbroken stand of 147 with Rishabh Pant, who slammed an unbeaten 103 from 73 balls. The game ended in a draw as Australia A responded with 307 for 4 on Day three.

Hanuma Vihari: Silently making his mark in India’s Test team

Advertisement

While he has not been a part of the playing eleven constantly, Hanuma Vihari has been with the Test set-up for the last couple of seasons. To his credit, the batsman has grabbed the limited opportunities that have come his way.

The three-day pink-ball game between Australia A and India ends in a draw.



India 194 and 386/4d

Australia 108 and 307/4



📸📸 Courtesy: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/vMZhk2WNuc — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2020

Hanuma Vihari made a patient 56 from 124 balls on his Test debut at The Oval in 2018, even as India went on to lose the match by 118 runs.

Asked to open the innings in Australia, he managed only 8 and 13 at Melbourne before contributing 42, batting at his customary No. 6 slot at Sydney.

Hanuma Vihari notched up impressive scores of 93, 111 and 53 not out in three successive innings in West Indies. He also contributed 55 in the Christchurch Test earlier this year, which India lost by seven wickets.