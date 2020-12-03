IND v AUS 2020: 'It seems Hardik Pandya's batting software has got upgraded since he left bowling' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Hardik Pandya's batting has grown by leaps and bounds since he stopped bowling regularly.

He made this observation while lauding the Baroda all-rounder's exceptional knock in the third ODI against Australia in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by praising Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja for their match-winning partnership.

"Hardik Pandya was absolutely sensational and so was Ravindra Jadeja. They were outstanding."

The reputed commentator pointed out that Hardik Pandya's batting has improved by several notches since he stopped bowling while also appreciating him for playing as per the prevailing circumstances.

"It seems Hardik Pandya's batting software has got upgraded since he left bowling. Hardik Pandya is batting as per the demands of the situation. He plays defensively at the start and after that bats aggressively."

Aakash Chopra observed that the big-hitter has started taking the attack to the fast bowlers, whereas earlier he used to predominantly smash the spinners.

"He picks the bowlers. Earlier he used to pick the spinners only but now he even hits the fast bowlers in a democratic fashion. He is growing in stature and how."

The former KKR player even believes that Hardik Pandya should be sent up the order in the upcoming T20I series.

"And let me recommend, I feel he should be played at No.5 in T20 cricket."

Aakash Chopra picks Hardik Pandya as the Player of the Day for yesterday's encounter

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja strung together an unbroken 150-run partnership

While naming Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur as the other possible contenders, Aakash Chopra picked Hardik Pandya as the Player of the Day in yesterday's encounter.

"Ravindra Jadeja is a candidate, Shardul Thakur is the other candidate and the third one is Hardik Pandya. I am going with Hardik because if he had not scored those runs, this game was over as India was already five down."

He added that the Mumbai Indians all-rounder has cemented his place in the Indian team as a pure batsman with his performances in the ODI series against Australia.

"He actually deserved a century. In fact, he has been outstanding throughout the series. He has done exceedingly well and he is just claiming a spot as a batsman."

The 43-year-old also lauded Hardik Pandya for the maturity and match-awareness he displayed in the middle.

"It is heartening to see the maturity, calmness and awareness Hardik Pandya is showing as a batsman. I am so so happy for Hardik for the chart of his growth. Just keep getting better."

Hardik Pandya....loved the maturity with which he’s controlled the innings. Twice in three games now. Batting software has been upgraded significantly... 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 2, 2020

Aakash Chopra signed off by labelling Hardik Pandya as an inspiration, for overcoming the setback of not being able to bowl by securing a spot in the Indian team as a specialist batsman.

"You are an inspiration in a sense. You were bowling, which was snatched away from you because of the fitness problems. You made the one skill so good that you are able to make a place in the Indian team as a batsman. I mean outstanding, Hardik."

Hardik Pandya finished as the top run-getter for Team India in the ODI series against Australia. He smashed 210 runs in the three ODIs, at an outstanding average of 105.00 along with an excellent strike rate of 114.75.

