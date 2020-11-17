Ind v Aus 2020: 'Rohit Sharma could be the one to put his hand up and make a mark on the Test series once Virat Kohli leaves' - Glenn McGrath

Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath has opined that Rohit Sharma could be the batsman to deliver the goods for the Indian Test team during their upcoming tour of Australia in the absence of Virat Kohli.

He made this observation while talking about the forthcoming series between the two nations during a selective media interaction. The Indian skipper is expected to miss the final 3 Tests of the 4-match series due to the birth of his child.

Glenn McGrath was asked about the Indian batsmen the Aussie quicks will be looking to target in the latter part of the series.

The lanky pacer was quick to take Rohit Sharma's name. He pointed out that although the Indian white-ball vice-captain has not performed as per expectations in Test cricket, he could be the one to shoulder the batting responsibilities once the Kohli leaves Aussie shores.

"Rohit Sharma is a quality batsman who hasn't achieved at Test level what he should be achieving in my opinion. Maybe when Virat goes home, he might step up."

Glenn McGrath observed that the Aussie attack cannot afford to concentrate on just the one batsman because India possess other quality players like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul.

"Having said that, you can't just focus on one player. You have Rahane, Pujara, Rahul, so there's a quality batting line up."

He added that Virat Kohli's absence will present a great chance for the other batsmen to step up, and reiterated that Rohit Sharma could be the one to make an impression.

"Once Virat leaves, it will be an opportunity for someone else to put their hand up and make a mark on the series. Maybe that could be Rohit Sharma."

Advertisement

Glenn McGrath on Jasprit Bumrah playing a Test match after a long time

Glenn McGrath mentioned that Jasprit Bumrah needs to find the right length for the Aussie wickets

Glenn McGrath was also asked what Jasprit Bumrah needs to do to deliver right from the outset as he has not played a Test match since February. The New South Welshman responded that the Mumbai Indians pacer is a brilliant bowler, and lauded the skills and attitude he possesses.

"Bumrah is a class bowler. I have spoken to him, and I like his mindset, his attitude and the way he goes into a game. He has a lot of mental strength to go along with his skill."

Glenn McGrath opined that Bumrah could end up as one of the greats of the game, with the speedster being equally potent in his first as well as latter spells.

"He bowls good pace and good areas, his second and third spells are just as quick as his first, so he has got every attribute to be one of the greats at the end of his career. "

Glenn McGrath added that it is just a matter of the Gujarat pacer finding the right length to bowl on the quicker Aussie pitches.

Advertisement

"He will be fine, it is about confidence and getting a few overs under your belt, the first few matches here will be important for him in terms of finding the right length on the slightly quicker wickets here."

Glenn McGrath signed off by pointing out that Jasprit Bumrah's exploits in the recently concluded IPL will stand him in good stead for the India-Australia series.

"That said, he did pretty well in the IPL recently, bowled a lot of overs, so he will be confident in his body."

Jasprit Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker for India in their last Test tour Down Under. He accounted for 21 wickets in the four-Test series at an outstanding average of 17.00, and played a major role in the Virat Kohli-led side winning the series 2-1.