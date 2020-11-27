IND v AUS 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar posts picture wearing Team India’s 1992 World Cup jersey, says ‘it still fits’

As India kicked off their tour of Australia with the first ODI of the three-match series at Sydney, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself wearing Team India’s 1992 World Cup jersey.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who is part of the commentary team for the India-Australia series, was pleasantly surprised to know that the jersey still fits him.

Posting a picture of himself in the retro jersey, the 55-year-old wrote:

“Still have it. Still fits.”

Manjrekar scored 154 runs in six matches in the 1992 World Cup. His best of 47 from 42 balls almost won India the match against Australia, which they eventually lost by one run.

India’s latest jersey for the ongoing limited-overs series Down Under is a throwback to the early 90s and is heavily inspired by the uniform worn by the team during the 1992 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

India and memories of the 1992 World Cup

The 1992 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand was the first time cricket’s premier tournament was held in colored clothing. The event is credited with revolutionising one-day cricket as many innovations were tried out during the tournament.

Co-hosts New Zealand, in particular, stood out because of their off-beat tactics, with skipper Martin Crowe getting off-spinner Dipak Patel to open the bowling and Mark Greatbatch being asked to be a pinch-hitter at the top of the innings.

As for India, they had a forgettable 1992 World Cup with two wins and five losses. India’s most memorable moment of the tournament came when they got the better of eventual champions and arch-rivals, Pakistan, in their league encounter at Sydney.

Sachin Tendulkar was the man of the match for his unbeaten 54 while opener Ajay Jadeja contributed 46. India posted 216 for 7 on the board and then restricted Pakistan to 173 with Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath all picking up two scalps apiece.