IND v AUS 2020: Steve Smith backs Cameron Green to fill in for Marcus Stoinis in the second ODI if the need arises 

Young all-rounder Cameron Green could be a possible replacement for the injured Marcus Stoinis in case the latter is unavailable for Australia in the second one-dayer against India in Sydney, as revealed by Steve Smith.

The 21-year-old Cameron Green has been in excellent form for West Australia in the Sheffield Shield. His impressive performances this season include a smashing 197 against New South Wales.

Maiden 💯 for Cameron Green!



He came in with his side 7-53 and staring at an innings defeat and might well have saved the game for WA!



He's now made 187 runs for the match without being dismissed: https://t.co/sfcUxEh36q #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/XNTJkWdJmV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 5, 2019

According to former Australia captain Smith, Cameron Green has been impressive with the ball in the nets as well.

"If he's (Stoinis) not (fit), obviously someone has to come in and probably someone who can bowl overs," Smith was quoted as saying in a Sydney Morning Herald report.

Smith, who smashed a hundred off 62 balls in the first ODI in Sydney, further added in this regard:

"Perhaps Cameron (Green). He started the Shield season really well, he's a bright talent. I faced him for a couple of balls in the nets before the game for the first time, and he bowls a heavy ball. He looks an impressive talent, and if he gets the opportunity, hopefully, he takes it with both hands."

Stoinis is suffering from a side strain after injuring himself while bowling his seventh over in the first ODI against India in Sydney. Cricket Australia has confirmed that the allrounder has a low-grade side strain.

Cameron Green gets backing from Australia legend Shane Warne

Advertisement

According to former Australian leg-spinning legend Shane Warne, Cameron Green is the ‘obvious’ choice in case Stoinis is not available for the second ODI against India.

"Cameron Green would be the obvious (one). It'd be good to see him get a crack at international cricket. He looks like he is in good touch," Warne said on Fox Cricket.

"Cameron Green will come in if they want to strengthen their batting even though he can bowl a few overs,” Warne added.

Warne, who has 708 Test and 293 ODI scalps, picked out left-arm spinner Ashton Agar as the second alternative.

“If he doesn't and it's a used wicket, and they think it might spin a bit more, Agar will come in and everyone will bat up one spot. I think it's out of those two," Warne continued.

While Cameron Green is a batting allrounder, he has only just recovered from a back issue and may not be able to bowl ten overs in the second ODI. The other options in the Australia ODI squad include batting allrounder Moises Henriques and bowling allrounder Sean Abbott.

Australia beat India by 66 runs in the first one-dayer in Sydney courtesy hundreds from Steve Smith and Aaron Finch. The second game will be held at the same venue on Sunday.