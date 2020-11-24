Following an out-of-sorts IPL 2020, in which he managed only 311 runs in 14 games, former Australia captain Steve Smith has claimed that he has found his rhythm back in regards to his batting.

Having returned from the UAE, Smith has been working hard in the training sessions and believes that he has ‘found his hands’ in the last few days.

"I was pretty disappointed actually with my batting throughout the IPL. I never really got into a good rhythm, but I think the last few days actually I've found something. People close to me that know me well, I've found my hands the last few days, which I'm extremely excited about,” Steve Smith was quoted as saying in an ESPNCricinfo report.

"It's taken me probably about three and a half or fourth months to do it, but found them now, which is pleasing and I actually look forward to going back to the nets again this afternoon to have another hit and just reinforce it and get started again in a few days' time. Theoretically, it is a simple thing, but it's just getting that feel and the look of the bat behind my toe the right way and the way my hands come up on the bat,” he further added.

Interestingly, the 31-year-old claims that his hands weren’t right until a couple of days ago, but he has found a little something and everything just clicked in. Steve Smith added that he had a big smile on my face after training ‘the other day’, as he walked past (Australia's senior assistant coach) Andrew McDonald, and said 'I found 'em again'.

Steve Smith doesn’t think Indian pace bowlers can do a ‘Wagner’

Steve Smith also dismissed suggestions that Indian fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah in particular, could trouble him like New Zealand’s left-arm quick Neil Wagner. Admitting that Wagner got the better of him, the right-handed batsman praised the Kiwi bowler for his unique skill sets.

“There's not too many quick bowlers who can run in and bowl bouncers all day, and I guess the way Neil does it is particularly special,” Steve Smith explained.

The former captain also added that he hasn’t thought about taking up the leadership duties again for Australia. He praised Tim Paine and Aaron Finch for the good jobs they have done over the last couple of years. Smith also added that his job as of now is to go out and score runs, and that is he is completely focusing on.

The India vs Australia series begin with the first one-dayer at Sydney on November 27.