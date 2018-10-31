Jasprit Bumrah - The boy with the Golden Arm

Jasprit Bumrah has become one of the most dependent bowlers for the death overs

Jasprit Bumrah is currently one of the fiercest fast bowlers in International cricket. The bowler who was initially known for this uncanny bowling action is now the No.1 bowler in ODIs. He is one of the most vicious bowlers when it comes to bowling in the death overs.

The Gujarat born is one of the core members of the Mumbai Indians. His pace and skills have earned him great recognition and also recently, the elite A+ contract of the BCCI. The A+ contract of the BCCI has also been given to players like the run machine and captain of the Indian team, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

IPL Performance

He has consistently bowled over 100 dots balls in every season of the last 3 IPLs. He picked up 17 wickets at an impressive average of 21.88 in IPL 2018. He also bowled with an Economy rate of 6.88 bowling 133 dots in the recently concluded season of the IPL.

His heroics in the 2017 IPL also helped Mumbai Indians win the IPL. He ended as the third highest wicket-taker putting up his best ever performance in the IPL picking 20 wickets at an average of 22.20. He’s made huge strides as he is now a crucial part of the Indian team in all the formats of the game. A few of his major performances have been as follows:

Most wickets picked up a bowler in T20 Internationals in a Calendar Year

In 2016, Bumrah overcame the record set by Australia’s T20 specialist Dirk Nannes to claim the most wickets in T20 internationals in a calendar year, claiming 28 wickets.

The second T20 International against England in Nagpur in 2017

After his show against England in the second T20 international at Nagpur in 2017, he earned the title of one of the most dangerous bowlers at the death. With 8 runs needed in the last over and with the likes of the dangerous Jos Buttler, Joe Root, and Moeen Ali, England were the favourites to cruise home.

However, Bumrah’s deadly bowling not only got him the wickets of both Root and Buttler but also won India the game by 5 runs. With his figures of 4 for 20 in his quota of 4 overs, he recorded his 8th time conceding less than 6 runs per over in T20 International. This feat was achieved 23 games.

