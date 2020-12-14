IND V AUS 2020: 'Think it's here to stay'- Josh Hazlewood believes bouncers are integral part of the game

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood believes bouncers will continue to be part of the game despite the increase in concussion cases. The ongoing Australian cricket summer has seen several players get concussed after taking a blow to the head.

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Josh Hazlewood said,

"I think it's here to stay, to be honest. Whether it's top-order players [or lower-order batsmen] ... I know when I go out to bat that's what I'm facing. I think it's an integral part of the game."

Josh Hazlewood feels bouncers are helpful in cleaning up the tail

Josh Hazlewood will have a big role to play against India in Tests.

Hazlewood opined that bouncers are often the quickest way to clean up the tail. He believes the Australians will continue bowling short if it is the best option to pick wickets.

''We're obviously not intending to hurt anyone; it's about getting the wickets and cleaning up that tail as quick as we can. If that's the best option, we'll probably go down that path."

Concussion injuries so far

The term 'concussion' has featured prominently in the news over the past week. Aussie opener Will Pucovski is out of the first Test against India after he was struck on the head in the warm-up tie. All-rounder Cameron Green is a doubt as well, after he was hit by Jasprit Bumrah's straight drive.

Harry Conway also had to leave the warm-up tie midway after a concussion. In the first T20I, India had to substitute Ravindra Jadeja because of a blow to the head.

Greg Dyer agrees with Josh Hazlewood

Meanwhile, Australian Cricketers' Association chairman and former Test wicketkeeper Greg Dyer also believes bouncers are a fundamental part of the game. He claimed that some research will have to be done on why batsman are getting hit more often these days.

Modern-day batsman are more fearless in their shot-making given the protective gear available to them. It could be a major reason why we are seeing more number of head injuries.