IND V AUS 2020: ‘Vihari asked me to go for the hundred’ - Rishabh Pant reveals the reason behind his century at Sydney

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant stunned many with his whirlwind hundred in the practice encounter at Sydney against Australia A.

In a surreal finish to Day 2, the maverick batsman went from 81 to 103, smashing 22 runs off the last five balls of the day.

Opening up on his game plan towards the end of the day’s play, Rishabh Pant revealed that it was Hanuma Vihari who planted the idea of bringing up his hundred on Day 2 itself in his mind.

In an interview to BCCI, Rishabh Pant stated:

“Vihari came and told me I could get a hundred (on Day 2 itself), so why don’t I try for it? So I also thought, why not got for it. If I get there, it’s fine. Just went along with the flow, and it happened. (the hundred)”

On what he set out to achieve while going into bat in the second innings, Rishabh Pant added:

“I wanted to spend as much time as possible out in the middle. I managed to play a good innings. It is a confidence booster for me."

Rishabh Pant felt that the Sydney gave the Indian team good practice because it is a little difficult to play under the lights and sometimes, the ball starts swinging too.

The 23-year-old’s sparkling hundred at Sydney has reignited the debate over who should be India’s wicket-keeper batsman for the opening Test at Adelaide. Apart from Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha is also a strong contender for the role.

Speaking after the three-day game at Sydney, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari had stated that both Rishabh Pant and Saha are in good nick, which is a good selection headache for the Indian team. He was quoted as saying:

"Healthy competition is always good for the team and I feel, for every spot, we have good competition. It all depends on team management as to whom they decide to pick. I feel both of them are looking in good form so it will be a tough call and a good headache."

The first Test of the four-match series kicks-off with the Day-Night Test at Adelaide on December 17, which will be India’s first pink-ball Test Down Under.