IND v AUS 2020: 'We will have to keep trying to get him out' - Aaron Finch on Virat Kohli

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch believes that his bowlers will have to keep trying to get Indian skipper Virat Kohli out, and not let him settle into a rhythm. Finch played for Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently-concluded IPL 2020 season and revealed that the 32-year-old doesn't have too many weaknesses.

Finch even went on to say that Kohli is probably the best ODI player of all time because of his magnificent record as a batsman. He understands that Kohli is by far India's best batsman, and it will be important to keep him quiet if Australia are to win the ODI series.

"Virat Kohli doesn't have too many weaknesses to be honest. If you look at his record it is second to none and it really is remarkable. So I think what we have to keep in mind is that we have to keep looking to get him out. There are not too many chinks in his armour. He is probably the best ODI player of all time so it is about sticking to our plans and being very competitive in our regard," Aaron Finch said ahead of the first ODI.

Aaron Finch believes Mayank Agarwal can fill the void created by Rohit Sharma's absence

Rohit Sharma has evolved into one of the most dangerous white-ball batsmen of the modern era and has certainly enjoyed playing against Australia. However, he picked up a hamstring tear in his left leg during IPL 2020 that will keep him out of the limited-overs leg of the tour.

While Rohit's absence is a big loss for the Men in Blue, Aaron Finch thinks that Mayank Agarwal, who is likely to replace Rohit at the top of the order in ODIs, certainly has the ability to deliver.

Agarwal comes into the tour on the back of an impressive IPL season, where he scored 424 runs in 11 matches at a brilliant strike-rate of 156.45. He will be hopeful of continuing his rich vein of form.

"Obviously he (Rohit Sharma) is a great player and someone who has had a bit of success against us in the past. So it was unfortunate because as I said you want to play against the best players all the time and yeah for Rohit to pick up a hamstring niggle during the IPL was obviously not ideal for him," Aaron Finch asserted.

"But whoever is going to replace him, possibly Mayank Agarwal, he has been in great form as well so you take away a lot of experience there but you are also bringing in a quality player," he further added.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on Friday, November 27, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.