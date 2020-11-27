IND V AUS 2020: Who is Manoj Tiwary taking a dig at with his cryptic tweet after Virat Kohli’s statement on Rohit Sharma?

Bengal Ranji Trophy skipper Manoj Tiwary reacted to Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s admission that there is indeed a lack of clarity over key player Rohit Sharma’s injury. There has been intense speculation and confusion around Sharma's availability for the tour of Australia.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, Tiwary wrote,

"Lack of clarity has a different meaning when it comes out from the mouth of two different individuals. If u smeeeellllllll Wat d rock is cooking.”

‘If u smeeeellllllll Wat d rock is cooking’ was the famous catchphrase used by former WWE superstar and now Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during his wrestling days.

What's happening with Rohit Sharma?

Virat Kohli, on Thursday, finally opened up on the entire controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma. He lamented the lack of clarity over the Mumbai Indians skipper’s availability for the Australia series.

"It's been very confusing and a lot of uncertainty and lack of clarity around the situation," Virat Kohli said about the Rohit Sharma situation.

After Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2020, he was not picked in any of the teams for the Australia series. However, after Rohit Sharma featured in the IPL 2020 play-offs, and even top-scored in the final, he was later added to the Test squad for Australia.

Recent reports, however, have stated that both Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma’s availability for the Australia Tests is uncertain.

"Right now, there is so much uncertainty and whether they are going to make it and if they are going to make it at all or not."

"After that (the selection meeting) he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not travelling with us. There has been no information, there has been lack of clarity," Kohli said.

India will feature in four Tests in Australia, starting with the Day-Night encounter at Adelaide on December 17. It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma will eventually make it to Australia.

When Manoj Tiwary asked for clarity over his non-selection

Back in 2019, Tiwary had expressed his disappointment at not being selected for the Duleep Trophy despite consistent performances.

"Since the Duleep trophy teams for the year 2018-2019 is out and I don’t see my name featuring in any of them. I want to ask the Selectors, what are the criteria for a player like me to get selected again in Duleep trophy teams or Indian team? If you guys can be kind enough to let me know?"

"Scored a double hundred against MP and a hundred against Punjab and both the teams had quality bowlers. I don’t want to put up my stats but I would request you all to just go and have a look please. Clarity is something which players looks for," he questioned on Twitter.

35-year-old Manoj Tiwary has played 12 ODIs for India and has one hundred and a fifty to his name. He has also featured in three T20Is.