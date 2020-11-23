IPL 2021: Some franchises reportedly want 5 foreign players in playing XIs

Big changes could be afoot in the IPL 2021, with reports claiming that some franchises want the number of overseas players in the playing XIs to increase from four to five.

The IPL has become an increasingly global league since its inception in 2008. While a number of rule changes have taken place over the last 13 years, the number of overseas players in the line-ups have stayed at four.

However, that could be about to change if the latest reports are to be believed. According to InsideSport, some of the IPL franchises want the number of foreign players in the playing XI to increase to five. They have cited a 'top BCCI official', claiming that some franchises have informally requested for the change to take place ahead of the 2021 IPL.

While no talks have taken place yet, the source is said to claim that this issue will be brought up at an appropriate forum.

Big changes coming ahead of 2021 IPL?

The rumor about an extra overseas player in the playing XI is the latest to flow around. Reports in the past have also claimed that a ninth IPL franchise could be introduced ahead of the next edition of the tournament. There could also be a mega-auction where teams will be forced to part ways with the majority of their squads.

If these changes get the green light, they could alter the landscape of the IPL drastically. The IPL is, without a doubt, the most attractive T20 tournament in the world for overseas players. And the allowance of one extra spot in the playing XI would only serve to increase its popularity among overseas players.

It remains to be seen when the auction will be held, but plans are in place to get the 2021 IPL underway in April in India.