IND v AUS 2020: Why are the Indian team players wearing black armbands?

The first match of the India-Australia one-day series is underway at Sydney. The Indian team members, like the Australians, are wearing black armbands for the match.

The armbands are being worn as a mark of respect for late Aussie cricketers Dean Jones and Phil Hughes. Jones passed away at 59, in Mumbai, in September this year following a massive heart attack while covering IPL 2020.

Hughes, on the other hand, tragically passed away six years ago on this day after being hit on the neck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at Sydney.

BCCI tweeted a picture of the Indian team paying respect to the departed cricketers by observing silence before the start of the match.

“#TeamIndia are sporting black armbands to pay their tributes to Dean Jones and in memory of Phillip Hughes, who passed away on this day six years ago,” BCCI tweeted along with a picture of the Indian team.

#TeamIndia are sporting black armbands to pay their tributes to Dean Jones and in memory of Phillip Hughes, who passed away on this day six years ago.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0O8wJT5VIq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

Bowling first, Indian team hammered by Australia

Meanwhile, on the field, hosts Australia got off to a great start in the tournament opener after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Skipper Aaron Finch (114) roared back to form with a superb century and featured in an opening-wicket stand of 156 with David Warner (69 from 76). To add to the Indian team's woes, Steve Smith raced to a hundred off 62 balls as Australia posted a mammoth 374 for 6.

The Indian bowlers were wayward and sprayed the ball all over the place, making life easy for the hosts. The maverick Glenn Maxwell smashed 45 in just 19 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 89 in his 10 overs while picking up the wicket of Marcus Stoinis. Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah conceded 83 and 73 in their 10 overs respectively

India were poor in the field as well, with Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, misjudging and dropping catches in the field.

The Indian team will feature in three ODIs and as many T20Is in Australia, which will be followed by four Tests.