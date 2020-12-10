IND v AUS 2020: Why Michael Clarke wants Matthew Wade to open in Adelaide Test

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke thinks wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade should be given the responsibility of opening the innings in the Adelaide Test.

Australia are facing multiple injury concerns ahead of the Day-Night Test that begins on December 17. David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test owing to the groin injury he picked up during the second ODI against India.

On the other hand, Will Pucovski was hit on the head by a bouncer during the tour game against India A, and his participation remains uncertain. The other recognised opener in the squad, Joe Burns, is averaging under nine this first-class season.

Michael Clarke believes that if Matthew Wade could open the innings, it would allow the young Cameron Green to make his Test debut in the middle-order.

“If you’re going to pick Cameron Green then you’ve got to find another spot for Wadey. He’s got to be in that starting XI but again, that could be anywhere in that team. That could be opening the batting if need be. I think Wadey can do that,” the former skipper told AAP.

For Adam Gilchrist, Marcus Harris is a safer option than Matthew Wade

On the other hand, some former cricketers want players with past Test-opening experience like Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris to be considered ahead of Matthew Wade.

According to former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist, Marcus Harris would be a safe option to open with Joe Burns at Adelaide.

“I suspect Marcus Harris might have frontrunning for that spot. Marcus Harris has had some Test experience, and he’s done a lot right in the Shield season, so he’s probably warranted serious consideration,” Adam Gilchrist had said during Fox Cricket’s BBL season launch on Wednesday.

“I don’t think we’re bereft of strong option — it’s just trying to work out which is the correct one,” he asserted.

With Australia winning the ODIs and India claiming the T20Is, the two teams will now battle it out in the four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.