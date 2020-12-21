IND v AUS 2020: 'You not only have to save the match but win it' - Murali Kartik on the challenges for Ajinkya Rahane

Former spinner Murali Kartik has opined that Ajinkya Rahane will have a lot of tricky decisions to make while he leads India's attempt to stage a comeback in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He made this observation while talking about the challenges Ajinkya Rahane will face in the Boxing Day Test during a discussion on the Sony Sports network.

Murali Kartik was asked what Indian supporters can expect from Ajinkya Rahane as a captain.

The former left-arm spinner responded the Mumbaikar is a mild-mannered person and will carry the same persona on the field. He added Ajinkya Rahane has an excellent understanding of the nuances of the game.

"He has a very quiet nature, so that will be reflected in his captaincy as well. There will not be any overt celebrations and I feel he reads the game well. When we have played Ranji Trophy against him, he is an organised person, that is what you can expect from him."

Murali Kartik on the challenges Ajinkya Rahane will have to overcome

Ajinkya Rahane has led the Indian team previously in two Test matches

Murali Kartik highlighted Ajinkya Rahane will have some tough selection calls to make with Virat Kohli not being available and Prithvi Shaw looking out of sorts.

"The interesting thing will be that we have lost the match, Prithvi Shaw has not looked confident in both innings and on top of that Virat Kohli is not there, so what changes they will make to the team."

Advertisement

Kartik added that Ajinkya Rahane will have to instil confidence in the Indian team and go in with players who do not have a negative mindset because of the hammering in the Adelaide Test.

"These are the kind of things Ajinkya Rahane will have to think about because confidence has to be infused now. You need to play the players who do not have the baggage, who can help you in making a comeback."

The commentator pointed out that Ajinkya Rahane will have to turn things around very quickly, as the Aussies are in the ascendancy and India will have to win the Melbourne Test at any cost.

"Australia is a tough place and when you are down, you need to know what sort of players you want and go with them. Their bowlers are on top, they know they can dismiss us, so you need to think about what you can do because you not only have to save the match but win the match if you have to do anything this time."

Murali Kartik signed off by stating that this will not only be the responsibility of Ajinkya Rahane but the entire support staff.

"So, that will be more important for Ajinkya Rahane and the entire team management."

Ajinkya Rahane has led the Indian Test team on two occasions in the past - one match each against Australia and Afghanistan in Dharamsala and Bangalore respectively.

Advertisement

He won both encounters, but the remaining three Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy will certainly be the biggest challenge he has faced thus far as a skipper.