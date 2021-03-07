A lot of people forget Virat Kohli's role in Team India's success: Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels many followers of Indian cricket have forgotten the role skipper Virat Kohli has played in the team's success in recent years.

In a press conference after a thumping 3-1 series victory against England, Ravi Shastri credited Kohli for imbuing the team with new levels of fitness, work ethic and accountability.

Shastri further explained how this paradigm shift has helped the team achieve a new zenith.

"A lot of people forget the role Virat Kohli has played [in Team India's success]. If my mindset and his mindset had not matched, we would have gone nowhere. Virat was on the same page as me. He wanted professionalism, work ethic, fitness and high fielding standards. He wanted trust within the system and positive energy channeled toward playing cricket. [He wanted] no excuses whether you win or lose, [players to] take ownership rather than pointing fingers. 'This, that, umpire messed made the wrong call', this team doesn't give excuses. Remove the 'I' word and put 'we' in its place. All this has together worked for us as a team," said Ravi Shastri.

India regained top spot in the ICC Test rankings and qualified for the World Test Championship final on Sunday with a win in the fourth Test against England. The victory was Virat Kohli's 10th straight Test win as captain in home conditions.

Kohli also surpassed Steve Waugh to become the world's third-most successful Test captain at home.

"I have never seen such a team atmosphere" - Ravi Shastri

Speaking further, Ravi Shastri proudly remarked that in his seven years of coaching the Indian team, he has never seen such a spirited and cordial team environment in the dressing room.

"I think when I see this Indian team, when I walk into the team room and I see the energy, the team spirit there, I have never seen such a team atmosphere. I have been in this job for 7 years, I haven't seen such an atmosphere. The trust, the enjoyment and the pride in performing for the country, I haven't witnessed before. As an individual, as a coach, I am extremely proud of what the boys have done and I am proud of my Indian cricket team," concluded off Ravi Shastri.

With a series win against England, India have now booked a spot in the World Test Championship final.

The summit clash will arguably be the biggest opportunity for the Shastri-Kohli combination to prove its credentials to the world once and for all.