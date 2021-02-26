"It is a dream come true to perform so well on my home ground" - Axar Patel

Axar Patel has said that his Man of the Match performance on his home ground in the 3rd Test against England is a dream come true for him.

The left-arm spinner returned match figures of 11/70 to help India register a convincing 10-wicket victory. This is the best-ever bowling performance in pink-ball Tests.

Ten-wicket hauls in D/N Tests :-

11/70 Axar Patel v Eng Ahmedabad 2020/21

10/62 Pat Cummins v SL Brisbane 2018/19

During a post-match interview with Star Sports, Axar Patel expressed elation at having performed exceedingly well in front of his near and dear ones.

"It is a great feeling and it is a dream come true to perform so well on my home ground. This was the first match in the Narendra Modi Stadium and when the local supporters cheer you in such a huge stadium, when the family members have come to cheer you, if you give such a performance it is definitely a dream come true moment. I am still remembering taking the wicket off my first ball and I am very excited," said Patel.

"I am taking it one match at a time and not thinking too far ahead" - Axar Patel

Axar Patel missed out on a hat-trick by the barest of margins

Axar Patel disclosed that his only plan was to bowl a wicket-to-wicket line. He added Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant ensured that he stuck to his strategy.

"Team management was telling me that if I keep bowling at the stumps, it will be very difficult for the batsmen. Whenever I was going after the wickets, the captain or vice-captain or the keeper used to shoot out and ask me to bowl in my areas," said Patel.

The lanky spinner observed he is only thinking about replicating this performance in the next match and not thinking too much about the future.

"Talking about the challenges ahead, I am taking it one match at a time and not thinking too far ahead," added Axar Patel.

Axar Patel signed off by picking Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in England's second innings as his most enjoyable moment.

"I enjoyed Jonny Bairstow's wicket the most. There was a review first and it was missing the wickets and after that he was bowled while defending the ball," concluded Patel.

Axar Patel was on a hat-trick after dismissing Ben Foakes with the last delivery of England's first innings and getting rid of Zak Crawley with the first ball of the visitors' second essay.

He seemed to have got his hat-trick when the on-field umpire adjudged Jonny Bairstow LBW off his next delivery. Unfortunately, the decision was reversed after a review as the ball was going just over the stumps.

Axar Patel had the last laugh when he castled Bairstow with his very next delivery, although he did miss out on a well-deserved hat-trick.

