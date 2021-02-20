"No one deserved more!"- Twitterati erupt as Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan get maiden India call-up 

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan found their way into the Indian National Cricket Team. The Mumbai Indians duo have received their maiden national call-up for the T20I series against England.

Their consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI) have finally been rewarded and both batsmen will be ecstatic about making the cut.

Twitter hails Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan after maiden India call-up

After the MI duo were ignored for the limited-overs squads against Australia, there was an uproar as fans were baffled by their exclusion.

However, Team India supporters are now relieved that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have received the nod they so richly deserved for a long time. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement after the official squad announcement, and this is what they had to say:

Suryakumar Yadav has been a consistent performer for MI since he signed for the franchise in IPL 2018. The batsman successfully fulfilled a variety of roles for the franchise and even had a stint as an opener.

After scoring heaps of runs in domestic cricket as well as the IPL, Suryakumar Yadav was disappointed when he was omitted from India's squad for the tour Down Under.

Another crucial component of the MI team is swashbuckling left-hander Ishan Kishan, who scored 516 runs in the IPL 2020 season including 4 half-centuries. He also finished the tournament as their leading run-scorer.

The youngster recently scored an unbelievable 173 off just 94 balls for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. There could not have been a better time to get him in the national scheme of things.

Looking at the 19-man squad, it is clear that good performances of players in the IPL have been rewarded, as the likes of Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy have also made the team.

With Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey dropped, Team India have given a clear signal that they will now be trying players who have performed consistently in the IPL. With 2021 T20 World Cup fast approaching, the upcoming T20I is all the more important.

Team India's squad for T20I series against England: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.