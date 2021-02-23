I don't see Umesh Yadav in the playing XI for the pink-ball Test: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has opined that Mohammed Siraj should be preferred over Umesh Yadav for the pink-ball Test against England.

Yadav has been added to the Indian squad after recovering from the calf injury he sustained in the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Shardul Thakur has been released from the Indian contingent as a result, and would be playing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

During the latest edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir was asked if he sees Umesh Yadav fitting into the scheme of things for the third Test.

The former Indian opener responded that he would opt for Mohammed Siraj instead, with Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as the other two members of the three-pronged pace attack.

"I don't see Umesh Yadav in the playing XI. If India has to go with three seamers, it has to be Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Siraj looks very impressive and the way he bowled in Australia, even the way he bowled in the second Test match, there was nothing for the fast bowlers but the way he was getting the ball to move and the kind of speeds he was clocking, he was very impressive. So, these three seamers according to me will play the pink-ball Test match," said Gautam Gambhir.

According to News18, Umesh Yadav likely to replace Mohammad Siraj for the Pink Ball Test match. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 22, 2021

India has got the bowling attack to rattle England: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir feels a pink-ball encounter will be a different ball game

Gautam Gambhir believes India will have to be at the top of their game as England have a potent bowling attack that can make the best use of the conditions favoring swing.

"The pink-ball Test match will be a completely different challenge because it is a new stadium, new wicket. India hasn't played too much of pink-ball Test matches, neither has England, but if the ball starts moving especially under lights, England has the attack to rattle India. So India needs to play really well," said Gambhir.

The cricketer-turned-commentator signed off by highlighting that the visitors won't have it easy either with the Virat Kohli-led side also possessing a formidable bowling lineup.

"England needs to play really well because India has got the fast bowling to actually trouble England. With the kind of batting they [England] have, Ishant Sharma on the verge of playing 100 Test matches, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj looks in very good rhythm plus Ashwin back in form with the bat, Axar. So, India has got the bowling attack to rattle them," signed off Gautam Gambir.

India have played just two pink-ball Tests to date, annihilating Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens and suffering a harrowing defeat against the Australians in Adelaide.

England, on the other hand, have won just won one of the three day-night Tests they have played.

The match holds greater significance with both teams fighting it out to qualify for the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.