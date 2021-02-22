"I'd love to play white-ball cricket for India" - Ishant Sharma

Even on the cusp of playing his 100th Test, Ishant Sharma remains determined to make a comeback in the white-ball formats for India. The 32-year-old pacer said he's grateful to have come this far but is now solely focused on winning games for his team in the longest format.

Ishant Sharma last played his last ODI match 5 years ago, in January 2016 against Australia. Although he is an important part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the IPL, Ishant Sharma's last international appearance in the T20 format came over 7 years ago.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Ishant Sharma said he sees it as a 'blessing in disguise' and the lack of opportunities in the shorter formats has allowed him to hone his skills better in Tests.

"I see this is as a blessing in disguise. Obviously, I'd love to play white-ball cricket. It's not like I don't want to because as a sportsman the only thing I can do is play. But I don't think about these things much that 'I am not playing One Day cricket' because it shouldn't affect my Test cricket. At least I am playing one format so I should be grateful for that.".

"I think more about doing better and helping my team win in the format I am playing. So whenever there's any tough situation I try to think optimistically because then it's easier for you to perform in that format gratefully," Ishant Sharma said.

Ishant Sharma recently became only the third Indian pacer to reach 300 Test wickets. He reached an impressive milestone in just his 98th Test. The veteran's career average of 32.22 is a testament to his importance in the current Indian team.

Notably, Ishant Sharma's ODI and T20I numbers aren't too bad either. From 80 ODIs, the right-arm pacer has 115 snares at 30.97. And in 90 IPL matches, Ishant Sharma has picked up 71 wickets at a strike rate of 27.11.

I would have played 100 Tests even if I was playing all three formats: Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma celebrates his 300th Test wicket. (Photo credit: BCCI)

Ishant Sharma also showed a belief that he would have reached his 100th Test even if he was playing all three formats for India.

"But [at the same time] I don't think if I was playing all 3 formats then I wouldn't have been able to complete 100 Tests because I am still 32, it's not like I am 42. Maybe I wouldn't have played my 100th Test this early but I would have played it for sure. I am sure, considering how long I have been playing, how fit I have been and how much focussed I am about my training, it wouldn't have been a problem," said Ishant Sharma.

India and England will lock horns in a day-night Test in Ahmedabad from February 24. Ishant Sharma has fond memories of the pink SG ball. The last time India played at home with the pink cherry, Ishant Sharma emerged Man of the Match for rattling Bangladesh with an outstanding 9-wicket haul.

The Test warhorse will look to recreate some of that magic on Wednesday to commemorate his 100th game.