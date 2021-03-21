Mohammad Azharuddin impressed by Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's 'fearless' attitude

Mohammad Azharuddin has heaped praise on Team India newcomers Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan for their 'fearless' attitude. The former India captain hopes both will go on to perform consistently for the side.

Azharuddin commended the Indian team for their 3-2 series win over England in the five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad while singling out Yadav and Kishan for special praise.

Good win for India. Congratulations.

Two youngsters who really impressed me are @surya_14kumar @ishankishan51

They played fearlessly. I hope they perform consistently for the team. #T20Cricket — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) March 21, 2021

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan made confident starts, scoring match-winning half-centuries, to commence their international careers.

Kishan's blazing 50 in the second game helped India level the series. Yadav, who also debuted in that game, was not required to bat, as the hosts won by eight wickets.

Nevertheless, in his maiden T20I innings in the fourth T20I, Suryakumar Yadav announced his arrival with a glorious first-ball six off Jofra Archer and never looked back. The right-hander's blazing 57-run knock helped India post a tall score of 185-8 and eventually triumphed by eight runs to keep the series alive.

Before the start of the T20I series, Azharuddin had backed Suryakumar Yadav and the other Team India newcomers to do well against England.

Expecting a cracker of a T20I series. England can be an exciting opposition but I am sure the gifted bunch of @ishankishan51 @surya_14kumar @chakravarthy and @rahultewatia02 will grab the opportunity that has come their way. Best wishes to Team India @BCCI — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) March 12, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav makes an impressive start to his T20I career

Suryakumar Yadav pulls his first ball in international cricket for a stunning six. (Photo: Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan impressed in their maiden international assignment against England.

While Kishan failed to build on his debut fifty in his only other outing in the series, Suryakumar Yadav followed his 31-ball-57 in the fourth game with an explosive 17-ball-32 in the series decider; unsurprisingly, India won both games.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians in the IPL since 2018. In the 2020 edition of the competition, the 30-year-old slammed 480 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 145.

Thanks to his blistering exploits, Suryakumar Yadav has made a strong case to be included in the Indian team for the upcoming T20I World Cup