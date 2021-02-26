“My intent was not to survive” - Rohit Sharma on his success in the pink-ball Test

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has said that his positive mindset enabled him to score runs in Ahmedabad on what turned out to be a challenging pitch for batsmen.

The pink-ball Test between India and England ended inside two days, with the hosts romping home by ten wickets. Rohit Sharma was among the few batsmen who looked in control out in the middle during the day-night affair.

However, Rohit Sharma has said that he didn't do anything different. Speaking at a post-match press conference, the Indian opener explained his recipe for success, saying:

“When you are playing on a pitch like that, you need to have an intent. You need to look to score runs as well. You cannot just keep blocking. As we saw, the odd ball might just turn or skid on to the stumps. It is important to keep that intent, try and use your feet. Try and do as many things as possible to stay ahead of the bowlers. You need to make sure that you try and find ways to score runs. That is all I was thinking. My intent was not to survive. It was to try and score runs while respecting the good balls.”

The pitch was an ‘interesting’ one: Rohit Sharma

Despite the Test ending in two days, the hard-hitting batsman did not find any fault with the surface in Ahmedabad.

He added that it was up to the batsmen to make the necessary adjustment. Rohit Sharma, who scored 66 and 25 not out in the Test, said in this regard:

“The pitch was an interesting one. The odd ball was just coming in, and some were turning. So, when you are batting on a wicket like that, you need to have a clear mindset, which I did until I played that sweep shot.”

On why so many wickets fell if the pitch wasn’t a bad one, Rohit Sharma said that batsmen from both teams ought to have applied themselves better. The 33-year-old added:

“Honestly speaking, if you look at the 30 wickets that fell, I didn't see anything where the pitch played truants. The batsmen didn’t apply themselves. It is from our side also, not just them. As a batting unit, some of the shots we played were not up to the mark.”

The fourth Test between India and England starts in Ahmedabad on March 4.

While England are out of the reckoning for a place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord's later this year, a draw will suffice for Team India.