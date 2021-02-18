Sam Curran to miss the fourth Test against India, ECB confirms

England all-rounder Sam Curran will not be available for selection for the fourth and final Test against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday.

Sam Curran will leave for India on February 26th via a chartered flight but will be unavailable for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. However, Curran will be available for selection for the T20I series against India.

"Sam Curran will rejoin the England squad via the charter flight carrying other members of the limited-overs line-up to India, on February 26th," an official statement read.

The Surrey all-rounder was earlier expected to fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test, starting on March 4th.

Sam Curran's unavailability could be a huge blow for the English side as he adds value with both bat and ball. Curran provides the England team with a pace option and is known for anchoring innings and building the team's total. Joe Root's side will want to seal the series with a victory and make it to the World Test Championship Final.

Meanwhile, Team India have landed in Ahmedabad ahead of the third Test match against England. The Test will be a day/night pink-ball affair between the two sides at the Motera Stadium.

The four-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1. With both teams looking to win and make it to the World Test Championship Final, an exciting and interesting pink-ball match is on the cards for the fans.

IND v ENG 2021: Squads for the last two Tests

Team India squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Team England squad: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes (WK), Dan Lawrence, Jake Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes (VC), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.