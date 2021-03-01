"I don't think the Indian team will be complacent" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has said the Indian team is unlikely to take the final Test against England lightly, considering the importance of the encounter.

The Virat Kohli-led side needs to win or draw the fourth Test of the series to qualify for the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

While previewing the final Test on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the hosts are likely to go all out to secure their place in the all-important title clash.

"I don't think the Indian team will be complacent because they know what they have to do. They know if they draw the match they will be through and if they lose the match, then they are in trouble. And that's why I don't think they will relax at all because they know that playing in the first-ever World Test Championship final is a real big thing and then to win it will be even bigger. So, I don't think complacency will creep in at all," said the former Indian skipper.

If India don't lose the fourth Test, they're through to the ICC World Test Championship final!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gwF2pgQpwo — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 25, 2021

"I don't think the pitch will be very different" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels the pitch for the fourth Test will also assist the spinners [P/C: Twitter]

Sunil Gavaskar reckons the final Test will also be played on a spin-friendly track and hopes for it to be a little easier to bat on.

"I don't think the pitch will be very different from what we have already seen because it is the same square on which eleven pitches are there, out of which we are going to play on one more pitch. What will happen is that unless there is a lot of rolling done, unless there is a lot of watering done at the same time, this pitch will become drier and then help the ball to turn a little bit more. So, hopefully it will be a pitch that will play a lot better," said Sunil Gavaskar.

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Indian team might think about playing Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Washington Sundar but are unlikely to go down that route.

"I don't think any changes can be made. Maybe at best, the Indian team might say that instead of Washington Sundar they might look at playing Kuldeep Yadav though I don't think that's going to happen. If you have won the Test match in two days and quite comfortably, I don't think you need to do any changes. So, Mayank and the others will have to wait for some more time," concluded Sunil Gavaskar.

With Jasprit Bumrah no longer a part of the squad, it will be interesting to see if the Indian think tank opts to go for a specialist pacer in the form of Mohammed Siraj or Umesh Yadav. The team may even consider fielding Hardik Pandya to strengthen their batting and bowl a few overs if the pitch happens to be another rank turner.