IND v SL 2021: Deep Dasgupta lists 2 worries for India due to schedule change

Deep Dasgupta has flagged a couple of concerns that Shikhar Dhawan-led India in Sri Lanka might face due to the recent change in the schedule of the limited-overs series.

The former-wicketkeeper batsman feels the drama surrounding Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw and their possible transfer to the England tour has become even trickier after this delay.

He said both youngsters won't be available until the fourth Test match, which will raise further doubts about Virat Kohli's team if they still go ahead with flying the duo in despite already having 5 options available.

"It's been going for the past 7-10 days that some openers might go to England for the Test series; there's been talk of Padikkal and Shaw. After this delay, you are there till 29th, then if you leave on the 30th, there's a 10-day hotel quarantine... now you are going to play cricket so you can't just start playing a Test match as soon as you land. So you'll need another week to prepare because it has been a while since Padikkal and Shaw last played red-ball cricket," he said.

So, now even if they go, they won't be available until the fourth Test match. That will raise another question - Is it necessary to send these players just for two Tests? - because they already have options present there," Deep Dasgupta said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Here’s what I think will be the problems that the Indian team might face as #INDvSL is postponed and #AshBarty what a story! #Dreamsdocometrue #WimbledonLadiesFinal #WimbledonChampion 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽https://t.co/yPjMWzrpO5 — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) July 11, 2021

The three ODIs and three T20Is, which were supposed to start on July 13, will now be played from July 18. The change was prompted by a couple of Covid-19 cases that emerged in the Sri Lankan camp, leading to further quarantines and stricter contingency measures.

Sudden delay affects mental preparation: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta further noted that the sudden delay at the start of the series could affect the mental preparation of the players. He, however, exuded the belief that the experience of the players and coaching staff will help them tide over it to a good extent.

"When you go to a series, you are mentally prepared about, for instance, the match is from the 13th and about the days left for its start. Now, suddenly that changes to one week later. So that affects mentally a bit. But I am sure the amount of experience - including the coaching staff - will definitely help the players here," Deep Dasgupta added.

The couple of worries mentioned by Deep Dasgupta aside, this delay presents an opportunity for the young side to squeeze in more practice matches and shrug off their remanent rustiness before the much-awaited series.

