IND vs AUS 2020: ‘These moments don't come time and time again’ - Ravi Shastri backs Virat Kohli’s paternity move

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Modified 22 Nov 2020, 21:09 IST
Team India coach Ravi Shastri is among the latest to laud Indian captain Virat Kohli’s decision to return home from Australia for the birth of his first child, following the conclusion of the first Test at Adelaide, which begins on December 17.

"I think it's the right decision he's taking. These moments don't come time and time again. He has the opportunity, he's going back, and I think he'll be happier for that,” Ravi Shastri was quoted as telling ABC Sport.

Terming Virat Kohli the driving force and the man behind India’s success in the last few years, Shastri went on to add:

"If you see where India have gone in the last five-six years, there's no doubt in absolutely anyone's mind that he's the driving force and the man behind it (team’s success). So he obviously would be missed. But like I say, in adversity comes opportunity. There are lot of young guys in the side and it's an opportunity for them."

Support for ‘soon-to-be dad’ Virat Kohli growing

Before Shastri, Australia coach Justin Langer and former India batsman VVS Laxman had also lauded Virat Kohli's decision to fly back to India after the opening Test at Adelaide for the birth of his first child.

Langer had stated that Virat Kohli is a human at the end of the day, and hence one can understand his decision.

"He's a human being like all of us. if I was giving advice to any of my players I would always say never, ever miss the birth of your children because it is one of the great things you'll ever do," the former Aussie opener had admitted.

On the other hand, Laxman also backed Virat Kohli's decision to return to India, saying one must respect the Indian captain’s move as an individual.

"I believe you have to respect that. Yes, ultimately you are a professional cricketer but you are also a family man, and you also respect what is good for your family. So, I believe we have to respect that decision. It is a very important phase of your life," Laxman was quoted as telling IANS.
Laxman himself had missed the birth of his first child as India were touring South Africa in 2006-07. A couple of years later, he skipped a few Ranji Trophy matches to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

MS Dhoni also missed the birth of daughter Ziva, as he was preparing in Australia with Team India for the 2015 World Cup. As revealed by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai in his book Democracy XI, when Dhoni became a father just before the 2015 World Cup, he wasn’t carrying a mobile. His wife sent an SMS through Suresh Raina to inform him.

While Virat Kohli will miss three of the four Tests, Rohit Sharma won’t feature in the limited-overs contests as he is nursing his hamstring injury. Rohit will join the side directly for the Test series.

Published 22 Nov 2020, 21:09 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri
