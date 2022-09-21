IND vs AUS 2022: "They will have to make major changes" - 2007 T20 World Cup winner comes down hard on hosts' bowling performance in 1st T20I

Former pacer RP Singh believes that Indian bowlers must improve their performances for the team to win more T20I matches.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he highlighted how the bowlers struggled against Australia in the T20I series opener on Tuesday, September 20, failing to defend a mammoth total of 208.

He opined that the hosts were never on top during the run chase, giving away boundaries in almost every over.

He explained:

"Apart from that Umesh Yadav's over where he picked up two wickets, there wasn't a single over where the Indian bowlers made an impact. It isn't a matter of skill, but maybe they weren't able to execute their plan well.

"Also, when you are bowling wide yorkers, you can't afford to have the point and the third man inside the circle. They will have to make major changes. Otherwise, India won't be in the game at all if they have to defend a target of 150."

The Men in Blue suffered a four-wicket loss in their high-scoring clash against Australia in Mohali. The upcoming second fixture is now a must-win one for the hosts as they look to stay afloat in the three-match series.

Notably, the Indian bowlers also failed to deliver in crunch situations at the 2022 Asia Cup, leading to the team's premature exit from the continental event. With the 2022 T20 World Cup inching closer, it will be crucial for the bowling unit to find some confidence ahead of the tournament.

"There was never a period during Australia's run chase where India were able to dominate" - RP Singh

Singh lauded the Australian batters for pacing the tricky run chase well by maintaining a healthy scoring rate throughout the innings.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that while Cameron Green and Matthew Wade were the top performers with the bat for the visits, the other batters also contributed significantly to help them win the contest.

He added:

"There was never a period during the Australian run chase where India were able to dominate. Australia kept on hitting boundaries at regular intervals while also taking singles consistently.

"While Cameron Green and Matthew Wade played really well, there were also valuable contributions from the other batters."

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the second T20I.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I.Scorecard Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I. Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I https://t.co/PvxtKxhpav

Playing as an opener, Green took the bowlers to the cleaners with his stunning strokeplay. The talented youngster scored 60 runs from just 31 deliveries, helping his team get off to a flying start.

Veteran keeper-batter Wade once again proved his worth as a finisher, contributing 45 crucial runs from 21 deliveries to take the side to victory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far