IND vs AUS weather update: Indore weather report for March 1-5 for 3rd India vs Australia Test

An uninterrupted match is on the cards in Indore as the weather forecast for the third IND vs AUS Test has no chance of rain for the next five days. India and Australia will clash in the upcoming third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, beginning on Wednesday, March 1.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have dominated the visitors so far in the four-match series, winning the first two fixtures comprehensively. Thanks to their unassailable 2-0 lead, India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

Australia still have a chance of salvaging their pride by coming up with an improved performance in Indore. Their batting has let them down on this tour. Nevertheless, they do have the firepower in their lineup to be able to stage a turnaround.

Pat Cummins and Co. gave their fans some hope after posting a decent total of 263 in the first innings of the previous Test. However, they once again struggled against the Indian spinners and were bundled out for just 113 in the second essay.

The hosts completed a comfortable six-wicket victory to further boost their qualification chances for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

It is worth mentioning that Australia will be without their Test captain Cummins, who has flown home due to personal reasons. Steve Smith will lead the side in Indore in the fast bowler's absence.

While Cummins isn't available, the potential returns of all-rounder Cameron Green and fiery pacer Mitchell Starc will give them some respite. India, on the other hand, are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.

Indore Weather - Holkar Stadium Weather Report for March 1-5 - No rain predicted

Fortunately for the two teams and the fans, there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport over the next five days in Indore during the third IND vs AUS Test.

Temperatures are likely to hover between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius on all five days of the match. Clear skies are expected on the first three days, while it is expected to be partially clouded during the afternoon on Day 4 and 5.

The match promises to be an entertaining one for fans, as India and Australia look to go all guns blazing in the crucial encounter.

