[WATCH]: IND vs AUS wicket highlights today: Umesh Yadav, Ashwin trigger sensational Australian batting collapse

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets apiece to trigger a dramatic Australian batting collapse in the first session on Day 2 of the Indore Test on Thursday (March 2).

Resuming their innings at 156-4, the visitors batted themselves into a strong position, reaching 186. However, it all went downhill from there, as Australia lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs to be bowled out for 197.

Peter Handscomb, who was unbeaten on seven overnight, was the first Australian wicket to fall on Day 2 in Indore. A tossed-up delivery from Ashwin induced an inside edge from Handscomb (19), who was smartly caught by Shreyas Iyer at short leg.

The wicket opened the floodgates as Cameron Green (21) was trapped lbw by Yadav, with the all-rounder getting beaten with some late inward movement. Mitchell Starc (1) was knocked over with a peach as a short of a length delivery from Yadav angled in and held its line to beat the Australian left-hander. It was Yadav's 100th Test wicket in India.

What a ball that was from Umesh Yadav as he cleans up Mitchell Starc to grab his 100th Test wicket at home.



Australian keeper-batter Alex Carey (3) was the next to go. He was comprehensively beaten as he played down the wrong line and was trapped in front of the stumps. DRS couldn’t save him, as replays confirmed that the ball would have hit the leg stump.

Yadav produced another beauty to castle Todd Murphy for a duck as Australia’s innings continued imploding. Ashwin ended their misery when Nathan Lyon (5) missed his slog sweep and was bowled.

A session that began with much promise for the visitors - they did very well in the first hour - did not end as planned, as Yadav and Ashwin ran riot.

Indian openers survive tricky period before lunch against Australia

After bowling out Australia for 197 in their first innings in 76.3 overs, the Indian openers had to survive a tricky period of four overs before lunch on Day 2 in Indore. They emerged unscathed, with captain Rohit Sharma returning unbeaten on 5 and Shubman Gill on 4.

India, though, lost Gill (5) early in the second session. He was bowled by Lyon as he charged down the track and missed his slog.

The Indore Test is significant for the hosts, as a win will confirm their berth in the World Test Championship final.

