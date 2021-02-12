"Jumping into match mode" - Rishabh Pant shares flip video ahead of the 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant took to Instagram to share a video from his gym session where he can be seen doing hand-springs. He captioned the post: "Jumping into match mode be like."

Watch the video below:

Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket alongside MS Dhoni in 2020, commented on the video with emojis.

After Pant's 'Spiderman-Spiderman' song from behind the stumps at the Gabba went viral last month, fans couldn't pass up an opportunity to mock the wicketkeeper-batsman in the comments section. Fans started comparing Pant's flips to that of Marvel superhero Spiderman.

Shane Warne- "Rishabh Pant should just zip it & let the Aussies concentrate at the crease.



Le #RishabhPant to Tim Paine- "aise web pheko web,aise karke phishh phishh, spiderman spiderman tune churaya mere dil ka chain, kyu bhai" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Q3YttMOuub — Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet16) January 18, 2021

Rishabh Pant - The inaugural winner of ICC Player of the Month Award

Rishabh Pant's two fantastic fourth-innings knocks helped the Indian cricket team register a famous series victory against Australia that concluded at the Gabba. In his first Test outing of 2021, Pant scored 36 and 97 against the Aussies at the SCG.

A few days later, the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman played one of his greatest knocks to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba. A young and relatively inexperienced Indian team had been set a target of 328 runs to win the series. Rishabh Pant scored 89 runs off 138 deliveries to guide his team home.

"I am delighted to be receiving the inaugural ICC Men's Player of the Month Award. For any sportsperson, contributing to a team win is the ultimate reward but such initiatives help motivate youngsters such as myself to do better each time. I dedicate this award to every member of Team India that contributed to our victory in Australia and also thank all my fans who voted for me," Rishabh Pant said after winning the award.

While Rishabh Pant became the first male cricketer to win the ICC Player of the Month award, Shabnim Ismail from South Africa claimed the women's trophy. Ismail accounted for seven wickets in three ODIs against Pakistan. Playing three T20Is against the same opponent, she took seven more wickets.