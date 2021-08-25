"No one should talk about Pujara" - Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for the 3rd Test

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Indian XI for the third Test against England starting on Wednesday.

Team India go into the Headingley Test with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The Indian unit gave an all-round performance in the second Test at Lord's and they do not have too many selection headaches.

While sharing his preferred Indian XI through a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that there should not be any questions regarding Cheteshwar Pujara's spot. He said:

"If you ask me personally, there is no scope of change in the Indian team. Rahul and Rohit open, Pujara at No.3. He has scored runs now, be absolutely quiet, no one should talk about him."

The former Indian cricketer added that Ajinkya Rahane has also answered his critics with his knock in the second innings at Lord's. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Big runs are due from Virat Kohli, he is going to be there anyway. Rahane has also scored runs now, no one should talk about him as well. So, Ajju will also play. After that Rishabh Pant."

Sunil Gavaskar said Rahane and Pujara did play a crucial role. Both are what you call low profile players and not high profile players. They don't get the attention that some others do, but they are invaluable to the team and they brought all their experience to play. (On Sony). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 17, 2021

Team India are likely to stick with the aforementioned batting order for the third Test in Leeds. They will hope that their batsmen play more substantial knocks and do not leave too much to be done by the lower order.

"There is no worry about Ravindra Jadeja not picking wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja has contributed handsomely with the bat

Aakash Chopra feels Ravindra Jadeja should keep his place in the team despite being wicketless so far. He reasoned:

"Jaddu has not taken a single wicket till now. But Jaddu has scored very good runs and despite him not taking wickets, you have taken 20-20 wickets. So there is no worry about Ravindra Jadeja not picking wickets."

The reputed commentator also wants the Virat Kohli-led side to stick with the same four seamers who played at Lord's. Aakash Chopra observed:

"The same fast bowling combination - Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Bumrah and Siraj. I know it's not fair on Shardul if he doesn't get the chance to play but in my opinion, he will not get it. I would not drop Ishant Sharma or Mohammed Shami or Bumrah or Siraj."

Despite excellent contributions from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah with the bat at Lord's, the Indian team will be slightly wary about their brittle lower order. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin might still come into consideration because of their batting abilities.

India could look to play R Ashwin at Leeds. If Ashwin comes in, will India also go in with Shardul Thakur? I see these two potential changes. Shardul provides that balance in the XI. Do you agree with these changes? — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 24, 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna