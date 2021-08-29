IND vs ENG 2021: Brad Hogg explains why India need to go unchanged in the fourth Test

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg feels India need not make any changes to their playing XI in the fourth Test at The Oval, especially in the batting department. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane didn't have a good game at Headingley, failing to score big in both innings.

But according to Brad Hogg, players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane have plenty of experience and that could be crucial in India's next Test at the Oval. Their calm demeanour can come in really handy.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here is what Brad Hogg had to say:

"I think they have to go with the same XI in the next Test. I think Suryakumar Yadav will need to wait. You got to back players that have been there and done the job before. It is going to be a heated Test match at The Oval and you will need the calm shoulders there."

No need to panic and make extreme changes: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg stressed that Rahane has been a good servant of Indian cricket and has also scored runs when the team has required him to. Although Suryakumar Yadav can be seen as a potential replacement, Hogg doesn't want the visitors to press the panic button just yet.

"I think Suryakumar Yadav is the player to come in the middle order if they want to make that change. But they need to be very careful because Rahane is a very experienced customer. The last Test that he had he played a very good innings. He has done the job for India before. Remember that it is 1-1 and you don't have to panic and make extreme changes here and there," Brad Hogg concluded.

The fourth Test between England and India starts on Thursday at The Oval.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava