IND vs ENG 2021: "If India win this, they have a big chance of whitewashing England"- Brad Hogg outlines the importance of the Lord's Test 

Former Australian player Brad Hogg believes the Lord's Test is the biggest challenge for India in their ongoing tour of England. The Indian team racked up a famous win at the Home Of Cricket in 2014 but fell to a heavy defeat in the subsequent tour.

India were arguably better poised to win the first Test at Nottingham, but the series still stands at 0-0 owing to rain, which washed out the entirety of the final day.

Brad Hogg feels that India are the better team on paper when compared to England. He termed the upcoming Test as "the biggest match of the series" for the visitors. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg stated:

"On paper, India are a better team than England. This particular Lord's Test match is the biggest threat they are going to have in the series. If they win this, they have a big chance of whitewashing England. If they lose this, it will create a little bit of a doubt and give England an opportunity to really get on top and take the series away from India. This is the biggest match of the series."

England's pace trio will be a huge threat for India's batsmen: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg also noted how James Anderson and co. could trouble the Indian batsmen using the traditional slope at Lord's Cricket ground to their advantage.

The former chinaman bowler feels the batsmen will have to be cautious about leaving the ball, with the odd delivery coming back in off the seam. Hogg also noted how Ollie Robinson could trouble the Indian batsmen from the Pavilion End, and added that Sam Curran could be a potential threat from the other end.

He said:

"The threat for India in the game is James Anderson bowling in from the Pavilion End. He will swing the ball away attacking the fourth stump line and use the slope to seam it back in. Indian batsmen will have to play more balls in this vicinity than leaving it because they will be worried about the seam movement coming in."

India were bundled out for 107 and 130 during their last visit to the Home Of Cricket. James Anderson picked up nine wickets in a contest that ended in an innings victory for the hosts.

