IND vs ENG 2021: Dodda Ganesh picks his Indian XI for the second Test; includes R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has picked his Indian playing XI for the second Test against England. He has preferred to go with a two spinner-three pacer combination with R Ashwin in the side.

Ashwin was benched for the first Test at Trent Bridge, sparking endless debate in the cricketing fraternity.

Dodda Ganesh reckons that R Ashwin is the best spinner in the Indian side and he ought to make the playing XI.

“Somehow, I cannot imagine a team without Ashwin. He’s our best spinner and has to play,” Dodda Ganesh tweeted.

The former pacer suggests another change in the bowling line-up from the first Test. He wants to pick the experienced Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj. Ishant Sharma was the Player of the Match when India last won a Test match at Lord’s.

Dodda Ganesh doesn’t want to tinker with the batting unit for now and prefers the same set of batters.

India playing XI for the second Test suggested by Dodda Ganesh: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

My Xl for the first test :



Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Pant, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bumrah, Shami, Ishant.



Somehow, I cannot imagine a team without Ashwin. He’s our best spinner and has to play #DoddaMathu #ENGvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) August 11, 2021

R Ashwin is likely to play in the second Test after Shardul Thakur’s injury

Shardul Thakur has sustained a hamstring injury

Seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur sustained a hamstring injury on the eve of the second Test, rendering him unavailable for the second Test.

Shardul Thakur provided much-needed batting depth along with his role as the fourth seamer. With the unavailability of Thakur, Ashwin is almost certain to make the playing XI for the upcoming match.

It remains to be seen if the team management sticks with the same set of fast bowlers from the first Test, or decides to bring in Ishant Sharma.

The second Test between England and India will commence on Thursday at Lord’s. The series is level at 0-0.

Edited by Prem Deshpande