IND vs ENG 2021: ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on August 16

India recorded their first win in the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship at the iconic Lord's cricket ground on Monday. Virat Kohli's men defeated England by 151 runs in London to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match Test series.

India have attained the number one position in the ICC World Test Championship points table courtesy of the win. They have 14 points to their name from two matches. Meanwhile, England remained in the third position, with only two points in the same number of Tests.

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship after the Lord's Test between India and England.

India and West Indies are the Top 2 teams in the ICC World Test Championship points table right now.

India, West Indies, England and Pakistan are the four teams that have kicked off their ICC World Test Championship campaigns so far. West Indies and India have recorded a win each while Pakistan and England are yet to register their first victory.

KL Rahul becomes the first Indian player to win the Man of the Match award in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle

For his classy century in the first innings, KL Rahul is adjudged the Player of the Match 👏#WTC23 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/8kLJnTCU6h — ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2021

KL Rahul, who did not play much for India in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, became the first Indian player to win the Man of the Match award in the new WTC 2021-23 cycle.

Rahul's century in the first innings helped India post a 364-run total. Joe Root's unbeaten knock of 180 runs gave England a 27-run first-innings lead. Meanwhile, brilliant batting performances from Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah ensured England had to chase a 272-run target to win.

The home team had to play 60 overs to avoid a defeat. However, they lost all their wickets in 51.5 overs.

