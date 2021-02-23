“More challenging to play with the new ball in day-night Test” - Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli feels that playing with the pink ball in a Day-Night Test comes with its own set of challenges irrespective of the pitch.

There has been a theory floating around that the pink ball may not make much of a difference since India will be preparing a turning track for the third Test at Motera.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the third Test, Virat Kohli said that it would be wrong to assume the pink ball wouldn’t have much of an impact in the Ahmedabad Test. He countered:

"The pink ball tends to swing a lot more than the normal red ball that we play with. We have experienced that in the one match we played against Bangladesh in 2019. It's much more challenging to play with the new ball in day-night Test regardless of what pitch you are playing on.”

Virat Kohli went on to explain that starting an innings in the evening time, with the lights taking effect, will be a tough time for batsmen. According to the Indian skipper:

“If you are starting your innings in the evening under lights then that one, one, and half-hour is very challenging. Yes, the spin will come into play for sure but I don't think the new ball and fast bowlers can be ignored. The pink ball does bring them into the game till the ball is nice and shiny, something we are very well aware of and preparing accordingly.”

Who doesn't love the crowd 🤗🤗



We are happy to have the support of #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 fans and it shall be no different at Motera 🏟️ @imVkohli #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/6m1TJPPmZu — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2021

Playing under lights similar to first session of a normal Test: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli elaborated that playing under lights is similar to the first session of a normal Test match because the ball tends to swing. The 32-year-old stressed that it will be important for batsmen to make the desired adjustment during this period. He further explained:

"Well, last time we experienced that the first session is probably the nicest to bat when the sun is out and the ball doesn't do as much but when it starts to get dark especially during that twilight period it gets very tricky the lights changes and it becomes too difficult to sight the ball and then under lights, it becomes like playing the first session in the morning in a normal Test match as the ball does tend to swing.

Advertisement

"I think it's a reversal of roles and something you need to adjust quite quickly as the batsmen. Even though you might be set in the afternoon, you have to take guard again and start from scratch in the evening and probably have to bit more disciplined,” Virat Kohl concluded.

#TeamIndia practice under lights as they gear up for the pink-ball Test at the Cricket Stadium at Motera. 👍👍 @Paytm #INDvENG



Here are a few snapshots from the nets session 📸👇 pic.twitter.com/bXOMd5ARxn — BCCI (@BCCI) February 22, 2021

Virat Kohli scored a hundred during India’s maiden Day-Night Test, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in November 2019. He is yet to cross three figures in international cricket since.