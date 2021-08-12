IND vs ENG 2021: Ollie Pope released from the England squad for Lord's Test 

England middle-order batsman Ollie Pope has been released from the Test squad for the second Test against India. He will play for Surrey against Derbyshire in the final group game of the Royal London Cup.

Pope was ruled out of the first Test due to injury and was replaced by Jonny Bairstow. The 23-year-old has averaged over 60 in first-class matches in 2021 and even had a fruitful campaign in the Vitality T20 Blast, averaging 42 across five matches. Unfortunately, Pope suffered an injury to his thigh while fielding for Surrey in their T20 Blast fixture against Kent in July.

Ahead of the second Test, England coach Chris Silverstone admitted that Ollie Pope, Haseeb Hameed and late call-up Moeen Ali were all in contention for a spot. While it remains to be seen whether Hameed or Ali will break into the playing eleven, Pope will have to venture back into the domestic circuit until the next Test at least.

Ollie Pope was in contention for a top 3 spot

England's recent top-three conundrums have led to talk of a shuffle. With Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley not doing justice to their spots in the XI, the onus was on the players on the bench including Ollie Pope.

While Pope did not have an evenful home series against New Zealand recently, he was touted to be promoted up the order. The 23-year-old has predominantly been deployed as a lower middle-order bat so far. But his technique and style of play do not bode well for such a role. Many fans and pundits alike vouched for Pope to be propelled up the batting order.

Ollie Pope has scored 882 runs after 19 Test appearances and has an average of 31.5. His highest score of 135 came against South Africa, and he has five Test fifties to his name as well. Pope has endured a rough patch as of late with no scores over 35 in the last eight tests. Incidentally, four of these matches came during England's tour of India earlier this year.

