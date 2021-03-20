“Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan ‘ready’ to play in T20 World Cup” - Sachin Tendulkar

Former India player Sachin Tendulkar feels that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are good enough to be included in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year.

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Kishan made their India debuts in the ongoing T20I series against England. Both players scored half-centuries in their debut international innings.

While Kishan smashed a half-century in his debut match, Suryakumar Yadav did so in his second game, as he not get to bat in his debut match. Incidentally, both players won the Man of the Match for their attacking knocks.

Speaking to Reuters in a telephone interview, Sachin Tendulkar said about Kishan and Yadav:

"There is no question how talented both the players are. It eventually boils down to selection and the selection committee. But I can say that having played in the IPL against all the leading foreign players, they are ready to play (in the Twenty20 World Cup)."

The Indian legend added that while Suryakumar Yadav is a fabulous player, Ishan Kishan’s progress over the last year has been remarkable.

"They are very good players. I have spent a lot of time with Surya; he looked fantastic. Before the last IPL season, when Ishan was practising in the nets, there were a number of things which one could see. He was trying to get his bat swing (right) and be mentally stable. From there on, how he has progressed is remarkable," Tendulkar observed.

Sachin Tendulkar credits IPL for rise of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan

Sachin Tendulkar observed that, as both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan had faced Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes in the IPL before, they were well-equipped to handle the England bowling.

Suryakumar Yadav slammed Archer for a six off the first ball he faced in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, who is leading India Legends in the Road Safety World Series, said in this regard:

"What the IPL has done is that it has given exposure to players to play against the leading players in the world. Even before you've played for the country, you have the chance to play against them. During our time, it was for the first time ... Now with so many leagues across the globe, it's never the first time."

Speaking after his match-winning innings in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Suryakumar Yadav also admitted that watching Jofra Archer in the IPL helped him.

"My plan was really clear when I went out to bat. I have seen Archer in the last two-three seasons in the IPL. I watched all of his games, whenever a new batsman comes in, what plans he has; obviously I had my plans as well," said Suryakumar Yadav.

With the five-match series level at 2-2, India and England meet in the decider on Saturday.