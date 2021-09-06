IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Ravindra Jadeja castles well-set Haseeb Hameed with a ripper

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja produced a peach of a delivery on the fifth afternoon to dislodge a well-set Haseeb Hameed for 63 (193).

It all happened on the third ball of the 62nd over when Jadeja got one to land perfectly into the rough marks outside the right-hander's leg-stump.

Jadeja, who had been bowling around the wicket during England's second innings to exploit the rough marks, finally got one to rip past Haseeb Hameed's tentative poke to peg the off-stump back.

The dismissal ended Haseeb Hameed's long vigil at the crease and provided India with a much-needed breakthrough in the third over after the lunch break.

Ravindra Jadeja provides India with a much-needed wicket early in the second session

Ravindra Jadeja deserved the wicket of Haseeb Hameed. The left-arm spinner constantly challenged the English opener with deliveries spinning past his outside edge.

Hameed should have been dismissed in the morning session when Jadeja induced the former into an ill-fated hoike across the line. However, Mohammed Siraj failed to grab the opportunity at mid-on.

The Indian bowlers bowled admirably in the morning session as they kept a lid on England's scoring rate in addition to claiming two crucial dismissals.

Shardul Thakur provided the tourists with a much-needed scalp within the first hour of the pre-Lunch session. The seam-bowling all-rounder produced an unplayable delivery to dismiss Rory Burns (50 off 125 balls) and break the 100-run-stand between him and Hameed.

Thakur got rid of the well-set Burns with a delivery that straightened off the seam to take the outside edge of the southpaw's bat. England then gifted India the wicket of Dawid Malan on the stroke of lunch thanks to a horrendous lack of communication between the southpaw and Hameed.

Hameed took off for a non-existent run on the first ball of the 52nd over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Malan obliged and that eventually led to his downfall as substitute Mayank Agarwal's throw found him short of the crease.

At the time of writing, Jasprit Bumrah had dealt two more body-blows to the hosts. The 27-year-old first cleaned up Ollie Pope to claim his 100th Test wicket. He followed it up by bowling Jonny Bairstow for a duck. Ravindra Jadeja struck again as well, dismissing Moeen Ali for nought.

