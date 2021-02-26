What Kevin Pietersen wants England’s batsmen to learn from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pointing out to the fact that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma admitted India’s batting in Ahmedabad was poor, Kevin Pietersen wants England’s batsmen to introspect as well.

England succumbed to 112 and 81 all out in their two innings in the pink-ball Test. India too crumbled to 145 in their first essay before chasing down the target of 49 with ease, to clinch a 10-wicket triumph.

Taking to Twitter, Pietersen hoped the England batsmen would acknowledge they batted poorly irrespective of the surface on offer. The former batsman wrote:

“I hope there are some England batters waking up this morning and being honest with themselves at least, by acknowledging their batting was dreadful on that wicket?! I’ve heard Virat & Rohit say theirs was!”

India went 2-1 up in the four-match series against England as the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad ended in under two days.

After being rolled over for 112 on the opening day, the visitors fought back strongly to restrict India to 145. However, their batting failed a second time, against the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, dashing England’s hopes.

England cannot hide behind pitch excuse: Graeme Swann

Before Pietersen, another former England cricketer, Graeme Swann also admitted England will need to have brutally honest conversations about their performance.

On the nature of the surface that has come into question from some critics, Swann pointed out that the pitch is the same for both teams. Speaking to Star Sports, the former spinner said:

"Well, I hope it's a very honest conversation (in the England dressing room after the loss) and what they have to get away from, if they are, is to talk about the pitch. I know there is a lot of talk back in England, a lot of people saying 'oh the pitch this, the pitch that'. The pitch is the same for both teams.”

He further said that England played well for half of the game, but India just bowled better in the second innings. Swann further said:

“They (England) are going to get a very similar wicket to play on next week. There are no two ways about it, England have to be better. They cannot afford to make the same mistakes. They cannot afford to hide behind accusations that the pitch is turning too much. It's nonsense.

“When India come to England, they play on green seaming decks and India don't complain about it, they try and improve. Virat Kohli worked his socks off to make sure his game could cope with Jimmy Anderson on a nibbling wicket. England will have to work their socks off to cope with Ashwin and more importantly Axar Patel,” added Swann.

A whirlwind Test match ends with victory for India inside two days.



The fourth and final India-England Test begins in Ahmedabad from March 4.