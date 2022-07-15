IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

England beat India by 100 runs in yesterday’s match at Lord’s to square their three-game one-day series 1-1. Bowling first after winning the toss, the visitors restricted England to 246 all out, with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claiming 4-47.

India, however, floundered in the chase, managing a disappointing 146 as left-arm seamer Reece Topley ran through their batting line-up with excellent figures of 6-24, the best for England in men's ODIs.

Chasing 247, India were off to a horrendous start, losing four wickets with only 31 runs on the board. Captain Rohit Sharma fell for a ten-ball duck, trapped in front by Topley as he missed a length ball on the stumps. Shikhar Dhawan (9 off 26) struggled for fluency again. He also perished to Topley, tickling a short ball down the leg side.

Rishabh Pant fell without troubling the scorers, chipping a full toss from Brydon Carse to mid-on. Virat Kohli, who returned to the playing XI after missing the first ODI, looked in good touch, for a change. He got off the mark with a straight drive off Topley for four. In the left-arm seamer’s next over, he struck consecutive fours.

Hopes of a big knock from Kohli, though, perished when the batter once again fell to a poke outside off stump. On 16, he chased a wide delivery from David Willey and only managed a nick to the keeper.

The in-form Suryakumar Yadav gave India brief hope. However, his innings ended on 27 off 29 balls when he dragged a length ball outside off from Topley back onto his stumps. Yadav attempted to cut the ball too close to his body, and the extra bounce meant he could not control the stroke. The dismissal left India in deeper strife at 73-5.

Hardik Pandya also got a start. However, on 29, he fell to Moeen Ali, dragging a length ball from the off-spinner to deep midwicket. Ravindra Jadeja (29) and Mohammed Shami (23 off 28) added 39 for the seventh wicket to give India some hope, albeit a faint one. Shami’s fighting knock, though, ended when he miscued a slow full toss from Topley to mid-on.

Jadeja perished soon after, cleaned up by Liam Livingstone’s first delivery as he missed his flick across the line. Topley cleaned up the Indian innings by having Chahal (3) and Prasidh Krishna (0) caught behind in the 39th over.

Yuzvendra Chahal claims 4 as India restrict England to 246

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates taking the wicket of Moeen Ali. Pic: Getty Images

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 4-47 as England were restricted to 246 after being sent into bat. While Chahal was the standout performer for India with the ball, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Pandya also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy found the going tough against Bumrah and Shami. However, they survived some testing overs and added 41 for the first wicket. The partnership was broken when Roy (23 off 33) flicked Pandya to deep-backward square leg.

Bairstow eased his way to 38 before he was bowled by Chahal, attempting a slog sweep. The Indian leg-spinner also dismissed Joe Root (11), trapping him leg before with a tossed-up delivery as the batter missed his sweep. England captain Jos Buttler registered another low score as he was bowled by Shami for 4. He tried to flick an inswinger but completely missed the ball.

Ben Stokes raised England’s hopes by hitting a few well-timed fours. However, his innings was cut short on 21. Stokes looked to reverse sweep Chahal but failed to connect and was struck right in front of his stumps. Stokes’ dismissal left the hosts in trouble at 102-5.

Livingstone led a mini-fightback for England, smacking Chahal for a six over long-on and Pandya for a maximum and four off consecutive deliveries. Pandya, though, had the last laugh, ending Livingstone’s vigil on 33 when the England hitter miscued a pull to deep square leg.

Moeen Ali (47) and Willey (41) then added a handy 62 for the seventh wicket to lift England. The partnership was broken by Chahal, who had Ali caught at deep square leg off a slog-sweep.

Willey was caught at long-on off Bumrah before Krishna trapped Carse (2) leg before. England's innings ended when Bumrah cleaned up Topley for 3 with an over to go.

India vs England 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd ODI?

Yuzvendra Chahal was India’s best bowler, bagging the big scalps of Bairstow, Root, Stokes and Moeen Ali. There was no significant contribution from the Indian batters, though.

For England, Topley ran through India’s batting line-up, claiming six wickets. Moeen Ali and Willey came up with impressive all-round efforts. Both contributed 40s with the bat. With the ball, Moeen Ali got Pandya, while Willey dismissed Kohli.

Topley, though, was the easy choice for the 'Player of the Match' for his six-wicket haul.

