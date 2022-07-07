"It's how Rishabh Pant has been playing in his last 31 Tests" - Sanjay Manjrekar on England's Bazball approach

England's Test side have staged a turnaround in the last few months under the guidance of new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. Many experts have suggested that their new 'Bazball' approach is the reason behind their recent success.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently stated that India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been following a similar attacking approach right from the start of his career.

He pointed out that there's been a lot of hype around England's 'Bazball', but Pant has been doing the same for a while now in the purest format.

Manjrekar wrote on Twitter:

"So what’s Bazball? Well, it’s how Rishabh Pant has been playing in his last 31 Tests."

Meanwhile, England had their backs onto the walls after several underwhelming outings in the longer format. Their recent transitional phase has given them a new lease of life and has had a positive impact on their on-field performances.

Ben Stokes and Co. received appreciation from all quarters for their stunning 3-0 Test series win at home against New Zealand. They followed it up by securing a comprehensive victory over India in the rescheduled fifth Test earlier this month.

Rishabh Pant jumps to fifth place in ICC's Men's Test Rankings for batters

Rishabh Pant emerged as the top performer with the bat for India in the recently concluded fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. The southpaw contributed significantly in both innings for the visitors.

The talented youngster enthralled viewers with his knock of 146 in the first innings. Notably, he steadied the ship after a shaky start and accumulated crucial runs with his signature counter-attacking approach.

The left-hander stuck a half-century in India's second innings as well at a crucial juncture. He contributed with 57 runs from 86 deliveries to help his side set an imposing target of 378 in the series decider.

Thanks to his batting heroics at Edgbaston, Pant has now moved to fifth place in the ICC's Men's Test Player Rankings. This is the player's best-ever ranking so far in his career.

