“The way the ball was moving, there was no need to make any changes” - Mohammad Shami on Indian seamers claiming all 10 wickets in 1st ODI vs England

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami has stated that since the surface at The Oval offered plenty of assistance to the pacers in the first ODI against England, the visitors did not have to make many bowling changes.

The Indian pacers claimed all 10 wickets in the opening one-dayer against the Englishmen on Tuesday (July 12). While Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of six for 19, Shami chipped in with three for 31 and Prasidh Krishna picked up the other English wicket to fall.

This was the first time Indian fast bowlers picked up all 10 wickets while bowling first in an ODI match as the visitors bundled out England for just 110 in 25.2 overs. Reacting to the record, Shami told bowling coach Paras Mhambrey in an interview on bcci.tv:

“The way the ball was moving around, there was no need to make any changes. The combination that was set was very good and the bowlers bowled a great length, that’s why we were able to claim 10 wickets so quickly. And yes, records are amazing, they remain a great memory.”

On India’s bowling plans for the first ODI, Shami said that it was all about hitting the right areas and exploiting the movement on offer. He elaborated:

“When we started bowling, we realized that the ball was stopping a little and seaming as well. It was very important to bowl in the right areas. The boys played to the best of their ability. This kind of victory sets an example as to how you should start a series. We kept it simple and we were successful.”

The 31-year-old pacer also became the fastest Indian to claim 150 wickets in ODIs during Tuesday’s clash at The Oval. He reached the landmark in 80 matches, breaking Ajit Agarkar’s record (97 matches).

“I am very comfortable with the boys” - Shami on ODI comeback after a long layoff

The first one-dayer against England on Tuesday was Shami’s first match in the format since November 2020. Upon making a comeback to ODIs after a lengthy layoff, the seasoned bowler said:

“It was not a small break, it was almost a three-year break in ODIs. But I wasn't thinking much as I am very comfortable with the boys. We have been playing together for the last 10 years.

"Everyone knows their job, so it is important to keep your mind clear. If you have a big heart, you can do well in any situation irrespective of the format.”

Having made his one-day debut in January 2013, Shami has claimed 151 wickets in 80 matches at an average of 25.32.

