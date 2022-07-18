[WATCH] Manchester crowd cheer as Rishabh Pant hands over his champagne bottle to Ravi Shastri

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant played a stellar role in his side's win over England in the third ODI in Manchester on Sunday (July 17). He won more hearts after the game as he was seen handing over his champagne bottle, which he won for being named the 'Player of the Match', to former Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

Pant notched up his maiden ODI ton on Sunday as India clinched the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. Coming in to bat at No. 4, with India having lost their openers cheaply, he smashed 16 fours and two sixes en route to his 125* off 113 balls to lift the visitors to a memorable win.

The 24-year-old was gifted a champagne bottle, as per the tradition in England, after winning the 'Player of the Match' honor. However, in a viral video, the young keeper-batter was seen handing it over to Shastri.

“Pant offering his champagne to Ravi Shastri.”

The crowd in Manchester cheered on as Pant gave his champagne bottle to the former head coach. Virat Kohli also offered his champagne bottle to Shastri as India celebrated their win.

The former cricketer acknowledged the gesture but did not take it. Shastri, 60, was part of the Sky Sports commentary panel for the India-England series.

“Was just focusing on one ball at a time” - Pant on maiden ODI ton

Before his spectacular hundred in Manchester in the third ODI, Pant had failed to live up to expectations in white-ball cricket.

Sharing his feelings after cracking his maiden ODI ton, the keeper-batter said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"Hopefully, I will remember my first ODI century for the rest of my life. But when I was in there, I was just focusing on one ball at a time.”

The southpaw came to the middle after India lost their openers cheaply. Subsequently, two more big wickets fell without the addition of too many runs. On how he constructed his innings, Pant responded:

“When a team is under pressure and you bat like that, that's what you aspire to do. I enjoy playing in England and will do whatever I can do to keep enjoying my cricket.”

Chasing 260, India slipped to 72 for four before Pant and Pandya (71 off 55) added 133 runs for the fifth wicket to put India on course for victory.

