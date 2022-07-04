"When you instigate someone, it backfires sometimes" - Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli sledging Jonny Bairstow on Day 3

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels Virat Kohli fired up Jonny Bairstow by sledging him on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test.

Bairstow struggled to time the ball at the start of the day and Kohli took a cheeky dig at England's No. 5 as he stood in the slips. This led to a heated exchange between the duo and the Englishman was a completely different batter after the incident.

Bairstow, who was playing and missing a lot of deliveries, suddenly began smoking them to different parts of the ground. He eventually smashed his fifth hundred of 2022 in what was a brilliant knock.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



#ENGvIND It's tense out there between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow It's tense out there between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow 😳#ENGvIND https://t.co/3lIZjERvDW

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim Jaffer explained why it is not always a great idea to engage in banter with a batter, especially when he is already struggling. He said:

"(On whether Virat Kohli's sledging gave Bairstow impetus) Yes, because before that he was batting very carefully. But when you instigate someone, it backfires sometimes. So maybe Bairstow got pumped up after that sledge."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Post Sledging - 150



Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21Post Sledging - 150Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21Post Sledging - 150Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng

Will not be right to underestimate India's bowling attack: Wasim Jaffer

Rishabh Pant and Jonny Bairstow have been the star performers of the match so far thanks to their pyrotechnics with the bat. However, Wasim Jaffer stressed the importance of the way India's bowling attack delivered the goods in England's first innings.

Bairstow went all guns blazing, but the bowlers held their nerves and still managed to help the team secure a massive lead of 132 runs. Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets while captain Jasprit Bumrah scalped three. Mohammed Shami also snared a couple of wickets.

Wasim Jaffer believes it was simply brilliant from the visitors to restrict an in-form English batting line-up to just 284. He stated:

"(On whether the Test will be decided by Pant vs Bairstow) No. Although both batted really well for their teams, it will not be right to underestimate India's bowling attack. To restrict such a team to 284, Siraj, Bumrah and [Mohammed] Shami have a huge hand in it."

India are already 257 runs ahead in their second innings and with seven wickets in hand, they will look to pile more misery on the hosts. The visitors will begin Day 4 on 125/3 with Cheteshwar Pujara (50 batting) and Rishabh Pant (30 batting) at the crease.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far