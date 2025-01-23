IND vs ENG 2025, 1st T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

India beat England by seven wickets in yesterday's T20I match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue cleaned up the Englishmen for 132 in exactly 20 overs. The hosts chased down the total in just 12.5 overs. Team India's win, with 43 balls to spare, is a record for most balls left in a successful run chase for India against England in T20Is.

India got off to a great start with the ball as Arshdeep Singh had Phil Salt (0) caught by the keeper off a short of length delivery in the first over. The left-arm seamer overtook Yuzvendra Chahal (96) to become the country's most successful bowler in T20Is when he had Ben Duckett (4) caught off a leading edge.

Jos Buttler (68 off 44) hammered Hardik Pandya for four fours in the fourth over. However, Varun Chakravarthy knocked over Harry Brook (17) and Liam Livingstone (0) in the same over to reduce England to 65-4. Even as skipper Buttler held fort for the visitors from one end, there was no support from the other.

Jacob Bethell (7 off 14) pulled Pandya to deep midwicket. Jamie Overton (2) perished in his endeavor to take on Axar Patel, while Gus Atkinson (2 off 13) was stumped off the left-arm spinner's bowling. A brilliant diving catch by Nitish Kumar Reddy ended Buttler's stay at the crease and gave Chakravarthy his third wicket. It needed a cameo from Jofra Archer (12 off 10) to drag England to 130.

Abhishek Sharma clobbers a sensational half-century

Chasing 133, Team India got off to a flyer as Sanju Samson whacked Atkinson for 22 runs in the second over of the innings. His cameo, however, ended for 26 off 20 balls as he picked out deep midwicket while trying to take on Archer. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also fell for a duck in the same over, top-edging a pull.

Abhishek Sharma (79 off 34), though, was in absolutely lethal form. He clubbed consecutive sixes off Mark Wood in the last over of the powerplay. Then, after Adil Rashid dropped a simple chance, the southpaw walloped him for a four and two sixes. With another maximum off Overton in the next over, Abhishek raced to a 20-ball fifty. He fell trying to take on Rashid, but the game was all but over by then.

Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs England 1st T20I?

Chakravarthy excelled for the Men in Blue with 3-23, while Arshdeep and Axar impressed with two scalps each. With the bat, Abhishek was terrific, smacking five fours and eight sixes. For England, Buttler top-scored with 68, while Archer claimed 2-21. Indian leggie Chakravarthy was the Player of the Match for yet another excellent bowling effort.

