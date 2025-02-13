IND vs ENG 2025, 3rd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

India beat England by 142 runs in yesterday's ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the comprehensive triumph, the Men in Blue clinched the three-match series 3-0. Sent into bat, Team India put up 356 on the board in their 50 overs and then rolled over the opposition for 214 in 34.2 overs.

Batting first, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma for one. However, Shubman Gill (112 off 102) and Virat Kohli (52 off 55) lifted the hosts, adding 116 runs for the second wicket. While Gill carried on his great form, Kohli came up with a much-needed half-century ahead of Champions Trophy 2025. The latter struck seven fours and a six in his knock before again perishing caught behind to Adil Rashid.

Gill carried on the good work for India in the company of Shreyas Iyer (78 off 64). The duo featured in a third-wicket stand of 104 to further solidify India's innings. Gill reached his seventh one-day ton with ease before falling to Rashid, bowled while attempting a swipe across the line. Shreyas missed out on a hundred as he was caught down leg off Rashid's bowling.

KL Rahul was moved up to No. 5 for the third ODI and helped himself to 40 off 29, with the aid of three fours and a six. Hardik Pandya (17), Axar Patel (13), Washington Sundar (14) and Harshit Rana (13) all chipped in with cameos as Team India cruised past the 350-mark.

Clinical Indian bowlers strangle England batters

Yet again, England got off to a decent start with the bat as their openers added 60 in 6.2 overs. However, like in the previous two games, their batters failed to convert starts. Tom Banton (38), Ben Duckett (34), Phil Salt (23), Joe Root (24) and Harry Brook (19) all got starts, but failed to carry on. As a result, England crumbled 174-7 inside 30 overs.

Gus Atkinson (38 off 19) delayed the inevitable and ensured that the visitors at least crossed the 200-run mark. For India, Arshdeep Singh (2-33), Harshit (2-31), Axar (2-22) and Pandya (2-38) all made crucial contributions.

Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs England 3rd ODI?

Gill scored a memorable hundred for India in Ahmedabad, while Shreyas contributed 78. With the ball, four bowlers chipped in with two scalps each.

For England, leggie Rashid stood out with 4-64. In the chase, Atkinson and Banton scored 38 runs each.

Gill was named Player of the Match for his fine ton. He was also Player of the Series for scoring 259 runs at an average of 86.33.

